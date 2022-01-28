In the twelfth chapter of Acts, the last in a bloody line of Herod kings goes on a rampage, beheading one disciple (James) and throwing another (Simon Peter) in jail. You get the feeling that Peter, guarded by four squads of soldiers until a morning meeting with an angry crowd, doesn't have long for this world, either.
During the night, according to this twelfth chapter, "an angel of the Lord" comes, wakes up a sleeping Peter, lets him out of his jail cell, and the two of them start running for escape, doors flying open along the way. Peter, who thinks he is dreaming, wakes up to reality when the angel leaves him alone with his thoughts and his freedom.
A group of church folks, meanwhile, have been praying for Peter's release, when Peter himself shows up at the front door of the house where the prayer meeting is happening and knocks. A young girl goes to answer the door, sees the apostle, leaves him outside and sprints to the others to update them on the result of their prayers. Then comes the telling line from the lips of the unbelieving prayer circle: "You are out of your mind" (v. 15).
It is the cold, mercenary spirit who characterizes prayer as just one more type of currency with which to negotiate. It is the genuine, broken spirit who sees an "out of business" sign at the front door of the prayer house and a "come on in" sign at the front door of the funeral parlor. And at some points in the journey, it is an astonished spirit who sees that there are some blessed, holy things that no money could ever buy.
Of course they had trouble believing that Peter was alive and well and waiting to come inside. Anyone who says otherwise has never even bothered to say a prayer. "For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways" (Isaiah 55:8).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.