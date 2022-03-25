Jesus came preaching “the kingdom of God,” not “the church,” for what it’s worth. “The time has come, and the kingdom of God has drawn near,” he said at the beginning of his peripatetic work, by which he seems to have meant that his presence equaled God’s kingdom. “Repent and believe the good news!” (Mark 1:15).
There is the famous Matthew 16 line — “I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it” — and a few chapters later, Matthew 18 has Jesus bringing in the whole church as a part of a process of corporate forgiveness. But in the gospels, what Jesus meant by the faithful gathering becomes quite clear. Whenever he healed or fed or taught or delivered or did any of the other things the gospels say he did, “Behold, the kingdom of God is among you” (Luke 17:21).
You could make a good argument that a loving teacher or doctor or nurse or counselor or helper of any stripe winds up doing church in their own settings, even though there’s not a steeple overhead or anyone taking up offering plates or any of the other traditions we associate with religion taking place. In Mark 3:35, surrounded by a group of followers, his family asking to see him, Jesus motions to those around him and says: “Here are my mother and my brothers! Whoever does the will of God is my brother and sister and mother.” In the presence that holds your attention and inspires your obedience. Is there anything closer to the essence of church than that? “The kingdom of God is wherever, whenever God is king.”
Being the church has much less to do with where you happen to find yourself on Sunday mornings, and much more to do with your willingness to submit to a will greater than yours, regardless of what day of the week it happens to be. “Blessed are they that hear the word of God, and keep it” (Luke 11:28).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.