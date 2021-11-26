Belief in a personal God trips up most of those on a threshold. Atheism is as dogmatic as the narrowest of religions. Agnosticism, the philosophy of uncertainty, is more open, and for some reason, “I don’t know” opens doors to untold mysteries. Einstein believed in a Creator. But he had trouble with verses like this one: “Thou hast searched me and known me” (Psalm 139:1).
The most hardened critics of religion call it plain arrogance to assume that in the whole cosmos, Someone would have enough time or interest to pay attention to me. “God is watching from a distance” sums up the most obvious theology, given warlike and pestilential circumstances across the globe. Where on earth do you find the divine heart?
But immanence and transcendence are reciprocals. In other words, you cannot transcend unless you have something from which to transcend. If you buy that thought, you buy it because you buy into the reality of spirit, too. “This house has a good spirit,” said my old pastor before they bought the house, by which he meant that much more was going in that house than the house itself.
A skeptic once rattled off a list of disasters and atrocities, then asked the believer on the set of an interview: “Where in the world is God in the middle of all this?” And the response: “You need to change your punctuation. Where in the world is God? In the middle of all this.”
Remember the apostle’s quotes from Greek philosophy in holding forth with a group of Athenians? “‘In him we live and move and have our being.’ As some of your own poets have said, ‘We are his offspring’” (Acts 17:28). It may be that God is so present that the easiest thing in the world to do is to take this presence for granted.
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.