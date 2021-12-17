Everything you know about the Christmas story is wrong. OK, maybe not all of it. But the holiday tale that most of us recognize stands in need of some redactions. Here are a few to ponder for this season.
Edit #1: Jesus' family did not stay in the ancient equivalent of a Holiday Inn. The word for inn in the Luke 2 account refers to a family dwelling space, which makes sense, since Joseph would seek out family in his hometown for shelter during the imperial census. (The word closest to our concept of motel graces the parable of the good Samaritan, when the hero takes the victim to a travelers' lodging and pays his tab.).
Edit #2: A grumpy, tight-fisted stranger did not toss Joseph and Mary into the cold, cruel world. There would be no such character in a family domicile (save for a mean relative, of course). Most likely, the family residence in Bethlehem did not have enough room to accommodate an overflow crowd, and the removal of the expectant mother to a quiet place was a sweet act. (For most folks in ancient Palestine, btw, having "your own room" would make little sense. Families ate and slept together, and private time was hard to come by.)
Edit #3: Jesus was not born in a stable. Instead, he probably came into the world in a cave, surrounded by valuable, cherished animals. The part about the manger should evoke images of nurture, not neglect. (In life and literature, caves often stand for safety.)
Why is all this important? In the words of one of the sources consulted for this piece, "He came to be what we are … his birth in fact took place in a normal, crowded, warm, welcoming Palestinian environment, just like many another Jewish boy of his time." In other words, God is all about family.
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.