It hit me like a load of bricks the other morning. Here's the full quote: "Owe no one anything, except to love one another; for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law. The commandments, 'You shall not commit adultery; You shall not murder; You shall not steal; You shall not covet'; and any other commandment, are summed up in this word, 'Love your neighbor as yourself.' Love does no wrong to a neighbor; therefore, love is the fulfilling of the law" (Romans 13:8-10). For cross references: James 2:8, Mark 12:31.
Here's the thing. Most people assume the gist of religion consists of staying out of trouble long enough in order to make it to the nice play in as smooth and expeditious manner as possible. "Are you still saved?" a guy used to ask me all the time at a church I used to frequent. Do you see? "Somebody's watching me."
The word on the Puritan expositor Jonathan Edwards is that he could turn his back on a congregation, read from a manuscript like "Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God" in soft, measured tones and reduce all the listeners to a shrieking mass of humanity for fear of hellfire. Around here, folks would say, "Now THAT'S preachin'!" Don't go wrong, or else …
No mistake that Jesus could and did hit nails square on heads, maybe even one better than his cousin, John the baptizing evangelist. "If you are going to tell people the truth, make them laugh, otherwise they will want to kill you" (Oscar Wilde). But all through the gospel, there persists this note of simplicity: That if you spend your days making the most of the good opportunities all around you, you'll run out of space and time for the rubbish. "Do all the good you can … as long as you ever can" (John Wesley).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.