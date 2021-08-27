Unless you want to feel foolish lots of the time, don’t bother to explore prophecy as a vocation. Prophets get to remind people that the gods of profligacy, prestige and political power take much more with one hand than they ever give with the other.
Prophets wear their hearts on their sleeves when it seems like God has gone on vacation to Fiji without so much as a note (Jeremiah). Run naked through the streets to let everyone else know how vulnerable they are (Isaiah). Play chicken with cunning blowhards (Amos). They preach to brick walls, call a spade a spade, and most of the time, catch you-know-what because of it. “Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you … for so they persecuted the prophets which were before you” (Matthew 5:11, 12).
So you might want to pick something else for your work, like teaching or medicine or domesticity. Come to think of it, most teachers feel a little silly when students do anything but their work. And most of the doctors and nurses you know feel foolish (and angry) right now, up to their armpits in this avoidable catastrophe. What about the thought of raising a child in this broken world? “Nothing ventured, nothing gained.”
Into a soup of absurdity, a prophet says, “Hear the word of the Lord!” Belief? You have to pay attention in order for it to work. “Faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God'' (Romans 10:17). That’s how it came to Abraham and Moses and yes, Jesus himself. If you can listen beyond the noise of your own heart and “the madding crowd,” you will hear sounds of life. Bones moving. Blood pumping. Winds blowing. Maybe even a song in the air.
“I will bring you up out of your graves” (Ezekiel 37:12). Unbelievable? Keep going. Until you believe it.
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.