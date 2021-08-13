Daddy used to say that “Jesus’ interruptions had interruptions.” There was the time (Mark 5) when a synagogue leader came and begged Jesus to heal his daughter, who was at home dying. On the way to the man’s house, another interruption interrupted this interruption.
A woman who had had “a flow of blood” (i.e., hemorrhages) for at least twelve years crept up behind Jesus and touched “the hem of his garment.” She did this because, as she had told herself, she only had to touch a piece of his clothing in order to get better. Just as she realized something good had happened inside her, Jesus realized that “power had gone out of him” (cf. John Coffey in “The Green Mile”) and asked out loud who had touched him. The frightened woman confessed, as it were, then Jesus blessed her with words that deserve attention all by themselves. “Your faith has healed you.”
Back on his way to help the little girl, Jesus ran into a crowd of people who told him not to bother, she was already dead, but he kept right on walking. All the weeping and wailing in the house turned to laughter when Jesus announced his intention. In the child’s room, though, Jesus took her by the hand and said, “Little girl, get up” (in Aramaic, “talitha cum,” just in case you are interested in one of the few Aramaic expressions in your New Testament). And she did just that.
The last thing Jesus did before he left was to recommend the girl get something to eat. This scripture gives you no particular reason to think it, but I like to think he hugged her, too. Btw, if you ever find yourself wondering if God is fond of you (rather than just tolerates you), you might remember this kind of story. “Jesus went around doing good and healing all who were oppressed by the devil, because God was with him” (Acts 10:38).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.