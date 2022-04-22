Every person you meet or pass by or do your best to avoid has a story to tell. The cashier with an attitude that won’t quit. The double-chinned man who smells of butter and garlic and takes up one-and-a-half seats when he sits. The librarian who never smiles, won't speak above a whisper, never seems to see much farther than her own thick glasses. The happy-go-lucky parson without a care in the world. And all the faceless masses you don't stop to notice. “There are eight million stories in the naked city.”
After we moved to Mississippi, my mother read the book “Let Justice Roll Down” by the Rev. John Perkins, founder of Voice of Calvary Ministries in Jackson, who nearly died one night from a police beating. One day, mom fell into a conversation with a complete stranger, sang the praises of that book and its author, then looked at the gentlemen next to her and asked if he knew Perkins. “Oh, yes,” he said, smiling, “I am John Perkins.”
Bible-thumpers have a notorious habit of wanting to remind everyone they meet of their unworthiness (i.e., “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God,” Romans 3:23). One gentleman, barely in his right mind, would work his way through a nursing home repeating the statement, “No matter what you do, you’re going to fall short.” Sad. (One of the main words that can be translated, “sin,” means falling short or missing the mark.)
“What then must we do?” Wring our hands? Give up trying? Or live into our own stories the best we can? “Make the most of every opportunity in these evil days” (Ephesians 5:16). If you find a way and a will to do that, you may stun yourself one day with how valuable you are. How much your being matters. “What is man, that thou art mindful of him?” (Psalm 8:4).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.