“Stubbornness is not a fruit of the Spirit!” Recall that Galatians 5 gives you the memorizable list: “The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.” If you are seeking a center for your own theology’s ethics, look no further.
A Roman Catholic nun who wrote a lovely little volume on manners put it this way: These qualities are the presence of God in the world, so you more than likely have never met someone who didn’t display something of the nature of God in his or her life. He may be a cad, for example, but he puts everyone in a better mood whenever he’s around them. She may be a tight-wad and a grump, but she stands by her word, come high water or you know what.
The Galatians 5 list comes near the end of an extended argument supporting salvation by way of faith. “Did you receive the Spirit by faith or by the works of the law?” It also comes in an epistle that distinguishes between several kinds of law: The law of works, the law of the flesh, and the law of Christ. As in, “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill Christ’s law.” There’s your context.
So back to the witticism in paragraph one, made to someone in jest and followed by much mutual jocularity. The thought, however, would not leave. A stubborn thought it was. Upon further inspection, you will notice that the word stubbornness does indeed miss the Top 9. But what about that term faithfulness? Interpret it as loyalty or steadfastness or dogged commitment. Maybe even stubbornness?
So here it comes. In the New Testament, what is faith if not a stubborn refusal to give up on Jesus? “Do not grow weary in well-doing, for at the right time we will reap a harvest, if we do not give up.”.