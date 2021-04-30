Someone asked about the antichrist the other day. A man or a woman? Walking among us? Any other Bible passages besides Revelation? Like “once saved, always saved” and water baptism, this question really gets folks going.
To begin with, the term “antichrist” appears in 1 and 2 John, never in Revelation (or in any other part of the Bible, for that matter). “Many deceivers have gone out into the world, those who do not confess that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh; any such person is the deceiver and the antichrist!” (2 John 1:7). Google Gnosticism for more info, and please be careful with labels.
In the second place, the scary number 666 is only one of two options for Revelation 13:18. The other option is 616, from two lost manuscripts. (Remember that your Bible comes from a huge number of ancient documents.) “The Greek form of Neron Caesar written in Hebrew characters is the equivalent of 666 ... the Latin form Nero Caesar is equivalent to 616” (from “A Textual Commentary on the Greek New Testament”).
In the third place, Revelation has two “beasts” (one from the earth and one from the sea); this cross-references with Daniel, which has visions of unholy beasts, too. What are such creatures? Human power-brokers who act like animals (no offense to butterflies and dolphins and tigers, etc). The cheapening of life should give us all pause.
In the fourth place, everybody should be ultra-reluctant to identify suspects; we all have our biases. If you hate Catholics, for example, you will probably ID the pope as the bad guy. To tie up all this sad business, what is “the mark of the beast”? Best guess: Giving the best of your mind and muscle to something or someone other than God. “Love the Lord your God with all your heart ... soul ... mind and … strength … (and) your neighbor as yourself” (Mark 12:29-31).