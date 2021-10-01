You probably know the story of Saint Francis, or at least some of it. “A naked priest following a naked Lord,” they said of the son of privilege who gave up everything he had and did missionary work the rest of his days.
Francis wrote love poems to creation, seemed to have quite a way with animals (lots of churches bless pets on or around his feast day this month) and is remembered for an unapologetic theology of giving. “The only things we keep are those we give away for the sake of love.” Churches use Francis’ famous prayer during Sunday worship all the time. “Lord, make me an instrument of thy peace.”
One story that you may not know tells of a time when Francis was working in his garden. Someone else approached the legendary Christian and asked what he would do if he knew that Jesus would return that day. “I would keep working in my garden,” Francis reportedly responded.
Where did the idea originate that in order to do God’s will, you have to be in a church building or wear a clerical collar or hate the activity in question in order for it to be a holy activity? “I’d rather laugh with the sinners than cry with the saints, sinners have much more fun.” Great, great song; not-so-helpful theology. “The joy of the Lord is your strength” (Nehemiah 8:10).
Learning an old tune. Creating a new one. Recreating and relaxing. The full range of human emotions and experiences. Yes, even daydreaming and rocking away on a sunny afternoon. Whatever you happen to find yourself doing at this moment, at its core percolates something that not only interests but delights the divine. “Whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with thy might” (Ecclesiastes 9:10).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.