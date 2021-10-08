The Book of Hebrews asserts that "God's works were finished from the foundation of the world," and it quotes Genesis 1 when adding "God rested on the seventh day from all his works." It is why some of us continue to do our best to set aside one day of the week for rest and worship. Please try not to fight too much over Saturday vs. Sunday.
For many of those who came ere from Europe, it also formed the backbone of a theology known as deism. In a nutshell: God started everything, then left it to us to take care of things. Like it or not, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and, yes, George Washington tended to believe in a Great Clockmaker who did not interfere with the course of human nature. It can make you blush or panic to think you have that much say-so.
The Hebrew scriptures, of course, contradict outright a laissez-faire theology. The whole narrative of Jewish history asserts God's eruptions in our lives. My daddy the historian and philosopher taught of "an economy of divine action" and the occasional super-concentrations of intervention from beyond. When things get really bad, for example, God steps in and helps.
Beyond that, though, you have this curious and heartrending lyric from Lamentations: "God's mercies are new every morning." The rabbis took it one step further and codified a daily morning prayer: "I am thankful before you, living and enduring King, for you have mercifully restored my soul within me" after a night of sleeping in God's immediate presence.
Does the same hold true for all things? Is God, as one creed has it, still at work day by day throughout the whole wide cosmos? Please don't go to war over such a thought. But isn't it delightful to consider what Chesterton once wrote? "It is possible that God says every morning, 'Do it again' to the sun; and every evening, 'Do it again' to the moon."
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.