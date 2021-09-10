You may have seen the headlines. Greg Epstein, Harvard University's new chief of chaplains, is an atheist. And his best-known book proclaims "Good without God: What a Billion Nonreligious People Do Believe." What a provocative question this raises. Good without God?
A traditional response may come as an irate explosion. "Are you out of your mind!?" But most church folks may be hard-pressed to explain how Sunday morning worship, let alone a peculiar piece of doctrine, makes them better people. Does believing in the trinity make you a kinder, more cooperative person? Does the gathered community sweeten your disposition?
According to Harvard, lots of students identify as spiritual rather than religious, and in published reports, these students say they get a great deal of help from someone who has no religion but who does have a commitment to deep, caring human relationships. But "Can We Be Good without God?" (the title of a wonderful piece by political scientist Glen Tinder).
The best answer resides in the shadows and seams and hidden crevices of reality. A professor at Memphis Theological Seminary once told us that he believed in original sin because all of human history verifies it. "Sin persists at every level of human achievement" (Martin Luther). Sin = The exaltation of the self. Like a child learning the hard way that the parent was right. Like the noble ideal of universal brotherhood mauled by the monster of human pride and lust for power.
"Why do you call me good?" asked Jesus once when someone came to "the good master" for help. "There is no one good but God." Why did he say it? According to traditional Christian doctrine, the divine Son of God was learning to be human and seemed to have learned one of the hardest lessons of all. Goodness is a gift. "God resists the proud but gives grace to the humble.”
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.