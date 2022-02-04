A recent Reader’s Digest article proclaimed “the most annoying word in the English language” to be “run.” The verb form alone has at least 645 meanings. “Run the reference … run a race … run a fever … run the bath …” In the current OED, in comparison, the word “set” has but 200 meanings.
Like anything that bears study or attention, language gets pretty complicated in a pretty big hurry. Google the history of dictionary-making if you don’t believe it. Why should it be any different when you come to the scriptures? Case in point: The last phrase in Luke 17:20-21 about the coming kingdom of God.
The Contemporary English Version has this: “The kingdom of God is here among you,” taking for its translation the idea that Jesus with those first disciples equaled the reality of the kingdom. The Authorized Version: “The kingdom of God is within you,” in other words, “in your hearts,” where nobody can find you except you and God, unless you let them. It’s why prophets through the ages have exhorted others to “take Jesus into your hearts,” which may leave you wondering if Jesus has any interest in the rest of you. The New Revised Standard: “The kingdom of God is among you,” or as Jesus put it in another place, “Where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them” (Matthew 18:20).
You can decode the grammar and syntax on your own and decide which translation best fits the original Greek (it’s probably the second one, btw.) But for word geeks, it should make your soul smile that you can spend an entire lifetime deciphering the language of scripture. And for those who say they believe, it should serve as a nice reminder, too.
I mean, if the kingdom of God is within/among/in the midst of us, why wouldn’t we want to get together on a regular basis? “Do not neglect to meet together, as is the habit of some” (Hebrews 10:25).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.