Think about what you think about when your day first starts. More time asleep. Coffee. Food. Phone. TV. The excitement (or dread or drudgery) of another day. Your needs, problems, desires, grudges, hopes, fears. Do you see how crowded a day becomes before a day gets good and started? Who knows how many spirits and sensations will check in before the day has called it quits?
This is why so many of the church mothers and fathers through the ages have counseled us to set aside daily "quiet time." Not to give us one more item to add to a to-do list but to put our lists in perspective. Some say early morning. Some midnight. Some find a way to spend lunchtime that way in the middle of a busy work shift. "Very early in the morning, while it was still dark, Jesus got up, left the house and went off to a solitary place, where he prayed" (Mark 1:35). If he needed it, what of you and me?
Most of us tend to try and give a little bit of our valuable time to spiritual matters, and we tend to believe that our choices and our choices alone give birth to a well-managed journey. A better way: The wild and blazing Source of all goodness and kindness was seeking you long before you ever gave it a fleeting thought.
What would you say if I told you that God is calling you right now? What am I supposed to do? How can I be sure? Why me? If you give yourself to a process of discovery, in the stillness and simplicity of it all, you may very well hear, see and experience things that will change your whole world. And you may find yourself saying something like this: "Here am I; send me!" (Isaiah 6:8).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.