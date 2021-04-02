A few notes to fill out this Holy Week and the coming Easter season.
Remember that Easter is a whole season in the church calendar, not just one day.
There were way more than 12 disciples at the time of the resurrection, according to the New Testament. “He appeared to more than 500 of the brothers and sisters at the same time” (1 Corinthians 15:6).
There is no description of what happened in the entombed cave after Jesus’ death. Plenty of data on later events, but no information on what the actual resurrection entailed (cf. Ezekiel 37 and dry bones coming back to life).
The gospel of Mark gives the clearest description of disciples’ initial reaction to the resurrection. “Trembling and bewildered, the women went out and fled from the tomb. They said nothing to anyone, because they were afraid” (Mark 16:8). Notice also that women took the lead.
Happy #1: In the first days of the Christian church, believers considered each Sunday a “little resurrection,” a way of remembering what had happened. How about that? Sunday: Not just a day of worship but a day of resurrection.
Happy #2: Crossing your fingers does not stand for good luck; it was probably the first sign of the cross Christians ever gave to each other.
Happy #3: The jazz great Duke Ellington wrote gospel music near the end of his life, and one of his most famous songs, “Come Sunday,” made it into the United Methodist Hymnal (it’s hymn #728, in case you’re wondering).
“I have never quite managed to see how we can make sense of the sacramental life of the Church without a theology of the risen body; and I have never managed to see how to put together such a theology without belief in the empty tomb. If a corpse clearly marked ‘Jesus of Nazareth’ turned up, I should save myself a lot of trouble and become a Quaker” (Rowan Williams).