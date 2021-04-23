For a miracle-worker, Jesus took a dim view of miracles. From the get-go (in the synoptics, at least), he told patients to keep their cures to themselves, and he probably said that because he felt like he could get more done behind the scenes. It didn’t work out that way, of course, and the crowds he drew jammed up houses and streets wherever he went.
It got so bad that after Jesus took a little boy’s snack lunch and turned it into a banquet for thousands, the crowd got the bright idea to go ahead and make him king right then and there (cf. John 6). Dyk what Jesus did? He turned and walked (maybe ran?) the other way. “He did not entrust himself to them … because he knew what was in man” (John 2:24, 25).
You get the straight dope about how he felt about magic shows in his response to a demand that he do something amazing on the spot. “A wicked and adulterous generation seeks after signs!” (Matthew 12:39). Why would he say something like that? Was he sick of healing people? Unlikely. “The Son of man came to heal the lost” (Luke 19:10). Did he get his jollies by chewing out sinners? Also unlikely. “A friend of tax collectors and sinners” (Matthew 11:19): That's what some called him.
Aside from Jesus' frustration with unbelief, the more likely explanation is that he knew something only wisdom can teach. “What we obtain too cheaply we esteem too lightly.” How many patients given a second chance disregard a physician’s regimen? How many virtuosos squander a gift or ransack their souls, in spite of the fact that they can do what others only dream of doing?
There is a better-than-average chance, you know, that this explains why genuine spiritual progress takes so much time. If it didn’t, who would prize it? “In your patience possess ye your souls” (Luke 21:19).