One of the ugliest chapters in Christian history turned on this question: Who is Jesus? More than a man? Less than absolute deity? During the years of struggle to describe his identity, no one questioned the phrase “Son of God.” But teeth gnashed, blood poured and excommunications flew over its precise meaning for one simple reason: The New Testament gives but a bare sketch of the psychology of the person of Christ.
The Nicene Creed, one famous solution to the problem, took the best from both worlds: “God from God, Light from Light, true God from true God, begotten, not made,” yet flesh and blood and nerve and emotion and desire, just like the rest of us. “Because he himself suffered when he was tempted, he is able to help those who are tempted” (Hebrews 2:18). Some call him “the God-Man.”
Latter-day Saints, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Unitarian-Universalists and other groups who place themselves within the Christian continuum, FYI, do not accept the historic creeds as gospel. And the plain fact is that churches East and West keep struggling to make sense of it all, too.
A bit of advice? Please don’t take up arms against someone who has a different slant than you on this Jesus, called Christ. And don’t tie your brain into a thousand knots trying to untangle the mystery. He hurt when he got hit. He cried at funerals and laughed at weddings. And he forgave lifetimes of sin with a single sentence and made odd things happen at mealtimes and in hospital rooms.
“Enough like us to understand us. Different enough to be completely trusted.” For those who endeavor to live out such a creed, rather than pay lip-service to it, the same begins to become true in their own lives. “Thanks be to God for his unspeakable gift” (2 Corinthians 9:15).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.