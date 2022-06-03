For much of the Christian church, last Sunday was Ascension Sunday. It is a bittersweet day. The party is over. No way to be sure if they even knew it was coming, since he foretold his death and his resurrection but nothing at all about this latest departure. Jesus is gone, leaving those who remain with memories to nurse.
More than slight remembrances, yes. Teaching like they had never heard before or ever expected to hear again. Sights and sounds enough to give the dullest novelist plenty of material for a bestselling page-turner. It amounted to one of those stretches of time that, when it comes to a close, you say to yourself, "Somehow I thought it would last forever."
But the curtain falls. After the shindig, all the rows of empty chairs left unfolded and unstacked. Forgotten favors strewn on dusty floors. Echoes of laughter. Youth succumbs to old age. Life bows to death. Accolades fade. A graduate faces the unknown. Newlyweds return from the honeymoon and wonder how to make a marriage work. Enough to inspire the lament, “Vanity, vanity, all is vanity.”
Distance yawns between Jesus’ guarantee and the disciples’ apprehension of it. And they suffer from a certain blindness to the fact they have to learn how to depend on each other now. But a promise lingers in the air: “You will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you” (Acts 1:8).
Take to heart the poet's words. "In my end is my beginning." If you believe that God drives you part of the way, then suddenly kicks you to the curb without two cents to rub together and shouts “luck to you!” while driving off into the sunset, you are reading from a different script than the one to which a numberless throng bears witness. “I will never leave you, I will never forsake you” (Joshua 1:9).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.