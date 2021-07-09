The word theodicy means justifying the ways of God. Literally, “God’s justice.” In street language, “Why do bad things happen to good people?” The longer you live, the less likely you may be to offer an answer.
In theological circles, one way to respond is to insist that we’re not so good. We’re dirty, rotten scoundrels and get everything we deserve. Suffering Job’s friends tried out this line on him, never dreaming that the one racked with pain “was perfect and upright, one who feared God and eschewed evil” and that his ethics had nothing to do with his current circumstances. (In the end, righteous Job proved his spiritual chops by turning around and praying for his misinformed chums.)
Another popular route travels toward free will. Freedom’s cost is to live in a world where wills collide and explode. Someone cuts corners, and someone else pays the price. The drunk driver wipes out a whole family after a late-night binge. The free-will argument answers some of the head’s questions but does almost nothing to help a hurting heart. So because of his pain, a man rips out the page from his Bible that contains the oft-quoted verse, “All things work together for good, for those who love God” (Romans 8:28).
If you have never questioned the nature or the existence of God, have you ever even lived? Infidelity. Suicide. The death of a child. A Miami condo reduced to rubble. The slaughter of a whole culture or race. “Where is God?” one asked another in a Nazi concentration camp while a child dangled from a rope and died. “God is right there,” the other said, pointing to the dying child.
In the end, that is the only answer. Some call it the gift of presence. Some simply call it being in the middle of all the mess for the good of others. Some call it incarnation. “The Word became flesh and dwelt among us” (John 1:14).