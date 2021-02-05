Two faces. One is young, filled with hope and promise. It belongs to Charlie “Bird” Parker, usually regarded as the greatest saxophone player of the 20th century. Parker created the music called bop (with help from a few others), played with a fervency seldom heard before or since, and died when he was 35.
Hooked on prescription painkillers after a bad car accident, Parker was a heroin addict, and he once drank a quart of whiskey before a recording session. At the time of Parker’s death, the attending physician assumed he might be 60. If you’d like samples of his sounds, check out “Bird and Diz” (Diz is Dizzy Gillespie).
The other face is older, filled with hope and promise. It belongs to Henry Jones Jr. of Vicksburg, often referred to as the first gentleman of jazz. He and his family moved to Detroit when he was young. Jones’ father, a Baptist deacon, said jazz was “of the devil” and believed that music belonged only in church, but son Hank Jr. received world acclaim as a jazz player.
Classical virtuoso Andre Previn called him his favorite. If you Google Marilyn Monroe singing “Happy Birthday” to John F Kennedy, Jones is the one playing the piano. He recorded several gospel collections in later years, one dedicated to his father, and he kept a winsome way and a smile as he aged. Check out Cannonball Adderley’s “Somethin’ Else” to hear this Mississippi native’s sounds.
You might Google these faces and remember to listen for beauty wherever you find it. “The world will not starve for want of wonders, but for want of wonder.”
The next time you find yourself wondering what God sees in this world with all its wreckages and wonders, remember these faces. Remember that God never stops believing in us. The next time you find yourself hating someone, remember these faces. Remember that somewhere, somebody loves the person you hate. And the next time you wonder what life is all about, remember these faces. “You are my beloved.”