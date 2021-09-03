In Luke 18, Jesus tells an extraordinary story about a woman who has an ironclad case against a corrupt judge. You get the feeling her beef has something to do with money. This woman presses her demands with so much intensity that the despicable barrister gives in so that "she doesn't wear me out." Except in the Greek, that last part can read like this: "So she doesn't punch me out/give me a black eye." This, Jesus says, is what prayer is like.
"Dear God, I thank you that you didn't make me a leper, a Samaritan or a woman," goes one ancient prayer. But if you've been reading Luke cover to cover, Jesus casting a woman as hero comes as no surprise. Luke, and Luke alone, gives you some backstory on Jesus' mother, lists a group of wealthy women who bankrolled his ministry, and uses the image of a hardworking housekeeper to show the heart of God. There's a nice-sized women's hall of fame in the gospel.
And that Jesus should hammer home the idea that prayer takes time and effort shouldn't surprise, either. To explain the Lord’s Prayer, for example, "the gospel of prayer" goes out of the way to give another story of Jesus that compares successful praying to an annoying friend who refuses to take no for an answer. Say what else you want to say about the theology of Jesus. It doesn't skimp on straightforward realities.
What kind of preacher compares God to a hard-hearted judge or a grumpy father reluctant to leave his bed and his children to help a friend in need? The kind who cares enough to show you life in the real world. "Dear God, you would have more friends if you treated the ones you have better," said one disgruntled saint, whose horse had just thrown her into the mud.
Those who proclaim to "have a personal relationship with God" should take note. If you can't show God all that you feel, how personal is that relationship? "Pour out your hearts" (Psalm 62:8).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.