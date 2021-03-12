Joseph, the man Jesus grew up knowing as father, worked as a builder. Tradition makes him a carpenter; New Testament language points to stone masonry as his trade. Either way, there’s a better-than-average chance that when he was a boy, Jesus learned Joseph’s occupation.
If you believe the gospels, you recognize that this blue-collar background became one of the primary reasons Jesus ran askew of the uber-religious crowd. “How does this man know letters, having never studied?” (John 7:15). Translation: He didn’t attend seminary, so why is he such a good teacher? In the same way, you can imagine the incredulity of a fisherman named Simon Peter when Jesus, a non-fisherman, once gave him advice about the best way to catch fish.
“Master we’ve worked all night and haven’t caught anything” (Luke 5:5). And is it too impertinent to suggest that Simon wondered who in the world this was to be telling him his business? “But because you say so, I will let down the nets.” So enough respect to take someone at his word, regardless of experience.
Do you remember what happens? A bigger haul of fish than a whole group of men could handle, two boats in danger of sinking because of the catch’s weight, and a soon-to-be apostle on his face before a strange, peripatetic rabbi. “Lord, don’t come near me! I’m a sinner” (v. 8). Too much goodness for Simon to handle?
“Obedience is better than sacrifice” (1 Samuel 15:22); to do what is required of me is better than to do lots of other things in hopes that I will be excused from doing what I know I need to do but would rather not do. For those crazy enough to obey God from moment to moment, there remains this consolation: “They caught such a large number of fish that their nets began to break” (v. 6).