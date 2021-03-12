djr-2019-05-25-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

Joseph, the man Jesus grew up knowing as father, worked as a builder. Tradition makes him a carpenter; New Testament language points to stone masonry as his trade. Either way, there’s a better-than-average chance that when he was a boy, Jesus learned Joseph’s occupation.

If you believe the gospels, you recognize that this blue-collar background became one of the primary reasons Jesus ran askew of the uber-religious crowd. “How does this man know letters, having never studied?” (John 7:15). Translation: He didn’t attend seminary, so why is he such a good teacher? In the same way, you can imagine the incredulity of a fisherman named Simon Peter when Jesus, a non-fisherman, once gave him advice about the best way to catch fish.

“Master we’ve worked all night and haven’t caught anything” (Luke 5:5). And is it too impertinent to suggest that Simon wondered who in the world this was to be telling him his business? “But because you say so, I will let down the nets.” So enough respect to take someone at his word, regardless of experience.

Do you remember what happens? A bigger haul of fish than a whole group of men could handle, two boats in danger of sinking because of the catch’s weight, and a soon-to-be apostle on his face before a strange, peripatetic rabbi. “Lord, don’t come near me! I’m a sinner” (v. 8). Too much goodness for Simon to handle?

“Obedience is better than sacrifice” (1 Samuel 15:22); to do what is required of me is better than to do lots of other things in hopes that I will be excused from doing what I know I need to do but would rather not do. For those crazy enough to obey God from moment to moment, there remains this consolation: “They caught such a large number of fish that their nets began to break” (v. 6).

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus