Father Abraham and wife Sarah had little reason to believe God. No family background to support monotheism of any sort. A track record of iffy truth-telling on the husband's part and not-so-sagacious decision-making on the wife's. So many tests of faith that the rabbis later pinpointed 10 that Abraham had to pass in order to qualify for the title "the father of the faithful." Tests included leaving home and risking his whole future.
But there in Genesis chapter 18, you read the outlandish promise of a promised child to two senior citizens. "Is anything too hard for the Lord? I will return to you at the appointed time next year, and Sarah will have a son.” Small wonder they named the child Laughter. It is one of the best gags in all of the Bible.
It also insists on the following question: In spiritual terms, is the last conceit to go the arrogance that nobody knows me like I know myself? Who are you to judge me? "To thine own self be true." Except the man who says it in Shakespeare’s play is a fool. Is he a fool who assumes he knows all the depths of himself?
The human capacity for self-deception is enormous, yes? "The heart is deep beyond all things, and it is the man, and who can know him?" (Jeremiah 17:9, Septuagint). Happy are you if you have one somebody in your life who sometimes knows you better than you know yourself and cares enough to tell you the truth that keeps you out of an abyss, even at the risk of offending you. Happy if you have someone in your life who loves the best out of you.
Abraham and Sarah didn't know they had it in them. They are not alone. "Prove me, O God, and know my heart; examine me, and know my paths; and see if there is any way of iniquity in me, and lead me in an everlasting way" (Psalm 139:23-24).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.