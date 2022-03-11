Lent, the part of the Christian year focused on repentance, prayer and spiritual disciplines, is well underway. The following may help as you decide how to make the most of the season.
If you've already blown some commitment to smithereens (re: New Year's resolutions), please remember that growth is much more important than some arbitrary benchmark. "Pick yourself up, dust yourself off and start all over again." And if you haven't started, you could start today
Give away what you don't need. One meme suggested a bag a day until Easter. And you may like it so much that you keep going. "It is far better to give than to receive."
A few years ago, Pope Francis made a list of attitudes to trash and attitudes to nurture. Here's one example: "Fast from sadness and nurture gratitude."
Speaking of fasting, if you are giving up something you enjoy, consider replacing it with something else that will help fill the hole. No coffee or television? Try reading a good mystery or adventure instead. Or risk daily times of stillness and silence.
Memorizing is good for the body and the spirit. You could do a lot worse than to start an A, B, C list of scriptures or inspirational quotes to memorize. Or if memorizing is not your bag, remember the rabbi who said that "an hour in study (of scripture) is as an hour in prayer before the Holy One."
Praying the hours (at least 6 a.m., 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m.) could give you short, refreshing breaks throughout the busy days. You could go walking outside while you do it, too.
Observe scheduled silences and pay attention to everything you tend to miss while you are talking. "Behold the birds of the air … the flowers of the field."
Find a way to help a child, a neighbor, a friend (or an enemy?) or an animal every single day. It may turn into a habit. "Do all the good you can … as long as ever you can."
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.