The New Testament's most explicit reference to hell comes in Luke 16. Jesus, already on about the pitfalls of money, tells of a rich man who ignores at his gate a poor man, to whom dogs show more kindness. They both die, the poor man (Lazarus) snuggles into father Abraham's lap, while Dives (the rich man) languishes in flames and begs for just one drop of cool water. (Thorough students of scripture have located a similar story in Egyptian mythology, btw.)
Jesus said more about money than almost anything else. He believed it caused lots of divorces. He believed it revealed character even quicker than wine. He believed that the more money you have, the harder it becomes to see God's forest, probably because you have cut down all your timber to make way for new construction.
If you study the ancient history of the Holy Land, you can discern that young Jesus went with his father and family from their small, blue-collar town to work in nearby cities like Sepphoris, and there he witnessed what money can do to the human heart. (Doesn't that do something for you? Jesus, learning about the ways of the world, just like you did.)
Some saints wish the Bible taught that "money is the root of all evil." It doesn't, of course. "The love of money is the root of all evil" (1 Timothy 6:1). But you'd be foolish to ignore a devil so easy to embrace in the name of safety or comfort. Remember the preacher's joke about the senile brothers who forgot where they had buried their fortune in the backyard?
Jesus used the story of the rich man in hell for quite a simple reason. Like someone who refuses to let go of his money, whatever inhabitants of hell there may be refuse to let go of their wills for the sake of something far, far better. "Better to reign in Hell than to serve in Heaven."
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.