I hate traditional religious language almost as much as I hate turnip greens. And I do hate turnip greens.
I wouldn’t touch Maamaw’s greens with a very long pole, even though they had the reputation of inspiring the angels to sing in 12-part harmony. I also remember something my mother told me when I was a small boy: Be careful what you say you hate.
So to be polite, let’s say that I dislike traditional language with extreme intensity. “You must be born from above,” for example — one of the loveliest of all phrases in the New Testament — gets dragged through so much muck and mud and gets used like a sledgehammer so often that I almost shun to use it. Btw, Jesus used “follow me” a bunch more times than “you must be born again,” so you play games with yourself when you pretend that what you do with your life doesn’t matter.
“Personal relationship with God” is another one that tends to get my hackles up, for lots of reasons. It bugs me that in lots of personal theology (and everyone has a theology), the Great Spirit seems to morph into a little buddy you can fit in your back pocket and take out anytime you need a little bit of help. And it bugs me when “personal relationship” becomes code language for a ready-made, first-class ticket to heaven. Anyone who has cared enough to work on a relationship knows what a monumental insult this is.
“Head knowledge, not heart knowledge.” You hear that one a great deal, too. Because it sounds so cliched, I tend to avoid it. But the phrase does imply a big thought worthy of consideration. You don’t believe until who or what you say you believe begins to take up residence throughout your soul. In your fingers. On your tongue. On the soles of your feet. “Why call ye me, Lord, Lord, and do not the things which I say?” (Luke 6:46).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.