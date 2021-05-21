Bro. Juniper, “one of the Church’s wildest and wackiest and most marvelous saints,” was a companion of St. Francis of Assisi. You’ve probably heard of Francis. But what about Juniper, whose feast day was last Friday? Francis once joked that he longed to have a whole forest of Junipers.
Sometimes called “God’s jester,” Juniper had a habit of giving away the clothes on his back, then joking about his lack of proper attire. At one point, a superior ordered him to quit such embarrassing charity work. Sometime later, a group of beggars approached Juniper for help, and he is reported to have said the following: “My superior has told me under obedience not to give my clothing to anyone, but if you pull it off my back, I certainly will not prevent you.”
Left in charge of a certain cathedral on another occasion, Juniper once went to the door to find a group of beggars seeking food and money. He had none, but he told the group they could have a set of silver bells that belonged to the cathedral. When the bishop returned and discovered what had happened, according to legend, he yelled so loudly that he lost his voice. Juniper felt bad for his bishop’s demeanor and infirmity, made him some porridge, then woke him from sleep so he could eat it. When the irritated bishop rejected the food, the childlike Juniper asked the bishop to hold a candle so that Juniper could eat the porridge before it got cold. The bishop could do nothing but laugh at such an antic.
“We are fools for Christ’s sake,” one of the apostles wrote, in case you are wondering about the inspiration for such odd behavior, and in case you are wondering what commitment to the law of love looks like.
N.b. - Thanks to Shane Claiborne for info in this column.