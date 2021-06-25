Love cares too much not to confront. You can call rebuking and correcting old-fashioned words and classify them as the “Old Testament” way of religion, but the Hebrew scriptures (and life itself) will do nothing but laugh at you. You can try convincing yourself that crusty, no-nonsense John the Baptizer came at the tail end of a long line of spoilsport prophets and that Jesus ushered in something altogether different, but this ignores too much. Jesus talked way more about hell than John did.
Here’s a lovely bit of poetry with much, much truth in it: “Jesus had a way of talking soft and, outside of a few bankers and higher-ups among the con men of Jerusalem, everybody liked to have this Jesus around because he never made any fake passes and everything he said went and he helped the sick and gave the people hope” (Carl Sandburg). But you must turn a blind eye to the synoptics in order to avoid a plain truth: Jesus confronted people at every turn.
The rich and powerful? You’d be a fool to deny it, and he spoke so much truth to power that it got him killed. But Jesus’ tender, sacred heart did not keep him from saying “Go and sin no more” to a woman caught in adultery (how did they catch her, btw??). He said much the same to a crippled man who had just found new legs via the touch of Jesus. And then there’s the bit about nine cured but ungrateful lepers, and Jesus’ shock at their ingratitude makes you wonder what happened to them.
“If you love people, you can tell them hard truths all day long.” And there’s the rub. Not that love is blind but rather sees with such startling clarity that it cannot stand by and let the truth go unsaid. Reread 1 Corinthians 13 if you don’t believe it. “If I have not love, I