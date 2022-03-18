It bugs some students of scripture that they don't know Hebrew, Aramaic or Greek. It shouldn't. You can mine tons of info from a careful analysis of biblehub.com or some other website. That's how I kickstarted my recent habit of consulting the Septuagint, an ancient Greek translation of the Hebrew Bible. Its legend tells us that 70 (or maybe 72) scholars produced it in Egypt. Its usual abbreviation is LXX. It was the Bible that Jesus knew. It is the Bible the New Testament quotes.
Most of the insights that come from studying original tongues can also be had by a simple comparison of translations. The Book of Common Prayer's psalter, for example, throws open huge bay windows for extra light. The strange phrase "he will direct thy paths" (Proverbs 3:6, KJV) becomes "he straightens your paths" (Aramaic Bible in Plain English), like a major road improvement smooths out your journey and your temperament. Want an even bigger smile? The final words of instruction in Habakkuk 3:19 ("to the chief singer on my stringed instruments," KJV) become a lovely promise in the LXX ("that I may conquer by his song").
And you know the tough-to-translate words of Isaiah 53:10 in the famous “suffering servant” poem? “It pleased the Lord to bruise him” (KJV). Here it is in the Septuagint: “The Lord is also pleased to purge him from his stroke.” Some iron-headed scholars would tell you the Greek translation is subpar here (and in other places), but this preacher would do his best to convince you that it has its finger on the pulse of the whole ordeal.
At the very least, a new translation displays the wonder of words, as well the wonder of possibility. “What does the Lord require of thee, but to do justice, and love mercy, and be ready to walk with the Lord thy God?” (Micah 6:8, LXX).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.