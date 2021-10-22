The student had traveled long and far to meet the great master. When he arrived, the student began to lecture the master. The master listened for a few moments, then stood, took a tea kettle and poured tea into his cup. He then poured tea into the student’s cup and kept pouring after the cup was full. Tea spilled everywhere.
“What are you doing?” the student asked.
“You are just like this cup,” the master said. “Full of your own ideas. How can I teach you unless you empty yourself?”
Mastering the guitar or Koine Greek or weightlifting. Cultivating healthy relationships. Going deep into spiritual disciplines. None of it works unless you start with a readiness to learn. Call it a teachable spirit. Call it openness to new possibilities. Call it willingness born of humility. “Every night when I go to sleep, I die. And every morning when I wake, I am born again.” And so, you begin learning all over again. Every day.
Most of those who have learned anything well will say the same thing: “I feel like I have only touched the hem of the garment,” confessed one lifelong student of scripture. The more you know, the more you realize you don’t know. Or as Gilbert and Sullivan cracked: “The more you study, the more you know. The more you know, the more you forget. The more you forget, the less you know. So why study?”
A disciple is a student, of course. “No student is above his teacher … It is enough for the student to be like his teacher” (Matthew 10:24). And the surest way to discover something that may change your life today? Become a perpetual beginner. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and never rely on what you think you know” (Proverbs 3:5).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.