According to the synoptic gospels, here are the facts of Jesus’ wilderness temptations. There were at least three of them that took place during a period of a little more than a month. Those three temptations attempted to derail his soon-coming ministry. In all three instances, he used words from the Hebrew Bible to overcome tricks and traps. Beyond that, everything else is interpretation.
If the book of Hebrews is to be believed, “he was tempted in every way as we are, yet without sin” (Hebrews 4:15).” In other words, he passed every test he had, including those the gospels chose not to include in the record. Think about it. How many weeks go by without you being tempted at least once or twice?
The geography may have been the Judean desert, but it also may have been the confines of Jesus’ own mind. “There is no mountain high enough in the world from which to see the whole world” (William Barclay), which implies that one of the temptations to power took place in Jesus’ private interior. And so, this accuser, this Satan (the name means “accuser”), may have never made a physical appearance but instead skulked around the caverns of a soul. Think about that, too. Where do all your darkest desires originate?
Even the bit about fasting for 40 days may not be literal, but a way of saying that Jesus denied his physical needs to a severe degree so that he could tap into the spiritual realm. For most of us, going without food for 40 straight days would not end well. (In the church calendar, btw, Sundays do not count as a part of the Lenten season’s devotions).
The most important part of it all comes when you excavate this gem: “Because he suffered when he was tempted, he is able to help those who are being tempted” (Hebrews 2:18).