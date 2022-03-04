The prophet Elijah (1 Kings 17ff) was a one-man gang. If you believe the history, he preferred to work alone, could make it rain on command and had friends in such high places that the birds rang his dinner bell and served his meals to him. The old seer could even breathe into the mouth of the dead and bring them back to life.
He also had enemies in low places. Weak-kneed, lustful King Ahab and strong-willed and even lustier Queen Jezebel hated him, and all of those who insisted only one could lay claim to absolute deity. Elijah had called down fire from heaven, wiped out Jezebel's armies and outrun a chariot on foot in the middle of a long-overdue rainstorm when the queen came after him. Jezebel, who may have had dark, unseen forces at her disposal (re: Bellatrix Lestrange), scared the pants off Elijah with some kind of death threat, and he ran for it into the deep desert. That's when it happened.
It wasn't just that the angels of heaven brought him take-out not once but twice or that his experience has since given depleted souls a clue as to where to turn ("a still, small voice") or that he found more than enough inspiration for the rest of his sojourn before he took a chariot ride into the great beyond.
Humans tend to consider being all alone as some kind of curse. “Don’t want to be all by myself.” For Elijah, solitude wound up being a blessed pathway toward his own best self. When was the last time you considered a meal, a time of silence or the simple chance just to be comfortable in your own skin to be a kiss from heaven? “Lord God, blessed be thou for having created me,” St. Clare prayed right before she died.
Solitude is usually the shortest route to discovering that you are as far from alone as could be possible. “Stop fidgeting and fussing and take some time to be'' (Psalm 46:10, paraphrase).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.