Here are a few bits and pieces from my files that may never make it into full column format.
Last week’s piece had an error. Philemon ties for third shortest New Testament text, along with Jude (25 verses each). 2 John (13 verses) and 3 John (15 verses) finish first and second. I realized the mistake after the press deadline. Sorry.
“If you’re not making mistakes, then you’re not doing anything” (John Wooden).
Faith that cannot stand to answer a few questions, or ask a few, is unworthy of the designation. When was the last time you listened to or read something that made you ask serious, deep questions about why you believe what you believe? “The unexamined life is not worth living.”
At least a third of all the psalms are complaints to God. “How long, O LORD? Will you forget me forever?” (Psalm 13:1). Among other things, call these laments a plea to open up. Call them a plea to be honest to God. Wounds have to drain before being dressed.
“The Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath” (Mark 2:27). Jesus said this during a heated religious dispute. But dyk this was a standard rabbinic line of instruction that some of Jesus’ contemporaries were teaching around the same time? Check the references. Most gospel thought is straight Hebrew Bible (the Septuagint), paraphrase or rabbinic wisdom.
Why do you Christians insist on believing silly things like the incarnation or the trinity? One pilgrim’s view: The incarnation shows us the heart of God; the trinity shows us how to work well together. And Lord knows we need both revelations these days.
“There are six or seven kinds of people the Lord doesn’t like: Those who are too proud or tell lies or murder, those who make evil plans or are quick to do wrong, those who tell lies in court or stir up trouble in a family” (Proverbs 6:16-19).