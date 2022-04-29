In 1997, Brownsville Assembly of God in Pensacola, Florida, was playing host to an ongoing phenomenon known as the Pensacola Outpouring. Participants in such revivals have been known to laugh, cry or roar uncontrollably, among other things. I was the religion writer at The Sun Herald in Gulfport, and for a variety of reasons, I wanted to go and see for myself what was happening. I remember telling a friend on the golf course one afternoon, “I want to see God.” He responded by mocking smoke-and-mirrors religion.
At the end of worship at Brownsville one Thursday night in late October, the Rev. Michael Brown, a Jewish clergyman, put his hands on my head and prayed a prayer I can’t recall. We drove home that night in peace and quiet. But the next morning, I woke up feeling like someone had tampered with my brain. The best way to describe it: I felt akimbo and exposed, as if someone was watching me all the time.
The feelings grew so unnerving that I finally asked for help from a friend, her two friends and her preacher. “Let’s receive the Holy Ghost,” the preacher said to me, and while they prayed, I morphed into a wrathful, weeping, snot-dripping wretch. I still remember what I said out loud. I forgave close friends who had wronged me, and I forgave loved ones who could not cure me of my own worst self. And when it was all over, I slumped against a wall, heaved a sigh, grinned and felt like a brand-new person. As of this writing, I still do.
That is far from the end of a story that unscrolled for weeks and that I liken to “Alice tumbling down the rabbit hole.” Beyond the freeing power of forgiveness, though, I still have little idea how what happened in those days happened. I like it that way. It’s good to be reminded that genuine spirituality defies full human understanding. “My thoughts are not your thoughts, and my ways are not your ways” (Isaiah 55:8).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.