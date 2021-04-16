When we were growing up in suburban Jackson, Mississippi, my brother and I didn’t have to wonder what we would be doing on Sunday mornings. It is a way-too-familiar-sounding story in these parts, but both of us have trouble remembering the first time we heard anything about God, the Bible or church. It is almost impossible for me to conjure my earliest memory of church. I think it has something to do with an old lady with an umbrella pushing me out of her way to get to her pew or an old lady tackling me while I sprinted down a hallway.
My brother and I learned Bible verses before we knew what hit us. At First Baptist Church in Jackson, we did something called “sword drill.” If you are worrying about early military training, relax. Your Bible is your “sword,” and the drill is learning how to use your Bible. You searched for books and verses, you memorized verses, and if you did well, you scored some now-forgotten prize.
Our family sat in the same pew every Sunday morning, to the point where one Sunday, one of us exclaimed about a group of visitors: “Mama, they are sitting in our seats!” On Sunday nights, we sat in old, creaky wooden chairs up in the balcony. That’s when it happened. One night, our minister of music had all the children gather in front of the pulpit and asked this riveting question: “Why did you come tonight?” After winsome answers such as “I love Jesus” and “there is no place else I want to be,” he turned to me. “My father said we could go get pizza if we came tonight!”
For all who complain about wigglers and youngsters in church, for all who are convinced that decorum is the greater part of spirituality, let me assure you. Honesty (and laughter) should reign in worship. It can make you wish you were a little child again, so you could get away with speaking more plain truth in a house of prayer.