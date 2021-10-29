1 Samuel opens with a nation in crisis. You know this because Judges, the book that comes right before 1 Samuel in the Hebrew Bible, closes with these words: “Everyone did as they saw fit.” 1 Samuel assumes anarchy and rampant individualism due to a nationwide failure to listen.
In the first chapter, though, the writer puts a twist on this problem by introducing a woman named Hannah. Hannah had no children, and her husband’s other wife, who did have children, enjoyed rubbing Hannah’s infertility in her face. One day, Hannah went to the tabernacle to pray, she prayed like a woman being ignored by God, and she promised that if God gave her a child, she would give her child back to God. The eavesdropping priest on duty assured Hannah that God would give her what she wanted, and sure enough, Hannah birthed a son. She named her son Samuel, which means “heard by God.”
Little Samuel grew up living and working in the tabernacle with the priest who had confirmed his mother’s prayer, and Samuel’s name turned out to be something of an inside joke. For one thing, the old priest was half-blind and seemed to have lost his touch, and without a doubt he had lost complete control of his two wild, reckless sons. For another thing, the boy Samuel, despite a lifetime of religious service, had a hearing problem. It did not have to do with his ears, but with his heart. “Samuel did not yet know the Lord, and the word of the Lord had not yet been revealed to him” (1 Samuel 1:7)
With an assist from his old mentor, Samuel underwent a good spiritual spring cleaning one night, and by daybreak, a new prophet-in-training had come on the scene in Israel. And as a result of one person learning to pay attention, a whole country started to do an about-face. Can you imagine what would happen in your life if you really started paying attention to God? “Today, if you hear his voice, do not harden your hearts” (Psalm 95:7-8).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.