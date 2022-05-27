The arguments for God's existence are ancient and several. They are fun and fascinating to discuss.
You hear one of the most famous ones (the cosmological) all the time in this part of the world. "How can anyone not believe in a world as beautiful as this one?" someone asks. A world where puppies and kittens kiss each other and sunsets take away your breath. Lose a child or discover a cottonmouth in your pool skimmer, though, and you'll understand the immediate problem with this idea.
Another well-known argument (the ontological) goes like this: A loving God must exist, because the idea of a loving God exists. A famous Christian, Saint Anselm, popularized this notion, and it has a lot going for it. One of its big weaknesses: Dragons and unicorns do not necessarily exist, although you may want them to exist and you may see them in your mind as clearly as you see a brand new day.
The natural-law theory tends to be a much stronger line of thought. Ultimate, universal standards imply, if not require, an ultimate standard-bearer. (C.S. Lewis uses this in "Mere Christianity"). Religious skeptics who appeal to common decency and kindness as a human motivation have a real problem here. If no ultimate standard exists, how can you assert what's really right and wrong? Why must kindness be the right way to be?
There is much, much more to this field of inquiry, but you may have already noticed the main difficulty in arguing someone into believing in God. The hard realities of life don't conform to nice, neat human theories. This is why some people believe the ultimate proof for the divine is not a rational argument but personal experience that you are far from an insignificant accident in a cold, impersonal universe. "I have loved thee with an everlasting love: therefore have I drawn thee in compassion" (Jeremiah 31:3).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.