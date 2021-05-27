A few quotations that may get you to thinking, feeling and growing:
"The problem that most of us are cursed with is simply that we won’t. The Christian life is one of incarnate spiritual pluck." - Oswald Chambers
“The one who wants to lie keeps the testimony far away." - Rabbinic saying
"Every leaf that grows will tell you: What you sow will bear fruit. So if you have any sense, my friend, don't plant anything but love." - Rumi
"We have eagle-eyed vision when it comes to others but can be blind as moles when we examine ourselves. So, if you want to change the world, begin with yourself. This is how happiness happens." - Max Lucado
"The doors of hell are locked on the inside. I do not mean that the ghosts may not wish to come out of hell, in the vague fashion wherein an envious man 'wishes' to be happy: but they certainly do not will even the first preliminary stages of that self-abandonment through which alone the soul can reach any good." - C.S. Lewis
"The devil is a better theologian than all of us and is a devil still." - A.W. Tozer
"Why do you go away? So that you can come back. So that you can see the place you came from with new eyes and extra colors. And the people there see you differently, too. Coming back to where you started is not the same as never leaving." - Terry Pratchett
"It takes a lot of devotion and work, or maybe I should say play, because if you love it, that's what it amounts to. I haven't found any shortcuts, and I've been looking for a long time." - Chet Atkins
The terrible truth is that science, communism, democracy, the church, etcetera - the gods of this world — are no more worthy of our ultimate trust than are the men who created them. Conditional trust, not ultimate trust." - Frederick Buechner