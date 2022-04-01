Lots of biblical ideas make the belief-reluctant smile or chuckle, if not laugh out loud. Most such ideas fit under the following heading: Supernatural. Contrary to popular notion, supernatural does not mean in opposition to or in conflict with the natural but, rather, an order beyond common comprehension. If you’d like an analogy, spend some quality time with a child as she wakes to butterflies, buttercups, buttered toast and the countless wonders all around her. Something like this is what the theologians mean by supernatural.
Consider, for example, this odd phrase: Hearing the voice of God.
Our pastoral studies professor at Memphis Theological Seminary, quite a comical fellow, told us of his call to ministry at a Billy Graham rally, when he heard an audible voice. “I was tickled,” he said, “that God speaks English!” At least two others I know have had similar experiences. But most believing souls sojourning through the planet cannot lay claim to such a boon. So where does that leave us?
It leaves us just where we need to be, thank you very much. A mother hears the cries of a child from miles and miles away and calls long-distance. “What’s wrong?” A dog howls at pitches that escape us. “I hear what you’re saying,” one friend says to another. Well, so can everyone else around them, of course, yet not everyone comprehends everything being communicated at that precise moment. At the risk of sounding far too religious, there is hearing, and then there is hearing.
Two women stood one morning at the front doors of a church, Q-tips and rubbing alcohol in hand, so that they could clean out the ears of everyone in advance. You never know what you might hear when you get ready to hear. “He that hath ears to hear, let him hear” (Matthew 11:15).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.