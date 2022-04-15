Now, before you call the firing squad, please read that first sentence one more time. Take note of what it does and does not claim.
1 Corinthians, one of the oldest New Testament documents (maybe the oldest), gives a headcount of more than 500 witnesses who saw a resurrected Jesus, and all four gospels include no-nonsense reports of first-hand experiences. But no one actually saw it. At least, no human beings did. No one saw him lift his head in the cave offered by Joseph of Arimathea for his burial (Luke 23:50-53). No one saw him fold the burial cloths (John 20:6-7, with a nice OCD detail.) No one saw a stone moved from the mouth of the cave or someone breathing the free air again after a bloody scourging and execution.
It may seem like a small point. But consider the reactions of those who missed Jesus at the tomb a few days after he had died. “They ran away from the tomb, because they were afraid and bewildered.” When was the last time you heard that from a pulpit? “Scared of Easter!” Scared that what sounded too good to be true might just be too good not to be true?
Some emotions get a bad rap in lots of churches, btw, because we tend to believe that nothing besides bright-eyed Christianity is acceptable. Fear. Sadness. Confusion. If you can’t share those with each other, can you even call yourself church?
Wonder what those who mocked Jesus when he referred to a dead girl as “only sleeping” did when she came waltzing out of her bedroom (Mark 5:37-43)? Wonder what those who had seen Jesus “despised and rejected” and disfigured would have done if they’d seen him waking up and walking into daylight once again? “This is what we preach, and this is what you believed” (1 Corinthians 15:10).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.