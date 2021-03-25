“It is a good rule, after a new book, never to allow yourself another new one till you have read an old one in between,” C.S. Lewis counseled. Can you classify as old a book published in 1953? If not, then let “Your God Is Too Small” be one of the next new books you read.
J.B. Phillips, well-known for his paraphrase of the New Testament and a friend of Lewis, wrote it. The thin, breezy volume has a single purpose, as the title suggests. “The trouble with many people today is that they have not found a God big enough to meet modern needs.” The first half of the book is on about this idea.
Take a look at a few chapter headings: “The Resident Policeman”; “God-in-a-Box”; “Absolute Perfection”; “Perennial Grievance.” Dr. Phillips targets cliches about divine essence. Because many dream of a dozing, doddering grandfather in the sky who delights in catering to children’s whims, for example, “Grand Old Man” scores a chapter all to itself. You get the point. Bad ideas about God.
The rest of the text shows “God in Focus,” and Dr. Phillips does as winsome a job with practical Christianity as anyone ever has. Every time I need a reminder of why I am proud to support Christian theology, I like to reread some of this book (or “Mere Christianity”).
In a book filled with quotable quotes, one will suffice: “But let a man once see God down in the arena as a man, suffering, tempted, sweating, and agonized – finally dying a criminal’s death, he is a hard man indeed who is untouched.” In the theology of “Your God Is Too Small,” that is where you find divinity big enough to meet every human need, to satisfy every human desire. It also happens to be the theology of Holy Week. “For God so loved the world …”