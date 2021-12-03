If you have a preacher, you may wonder what your preacher does day-in and day-out. After all, "preachers only work one day a week,” and honesty insists on acknowledging that this can and does happen in some cases. In other cases, your preacher functions a little like John Coffey in the story “The Green Mile.” That film should be required viewing for anyone starting full-time parish work.
Lots of preachers also happen to be closet poets, musicians and artists, and vice versa. Dyk that Van Gogh was known to fill a pulpit from time to time? The best of any genuine vocation touches the edges of great mysteries in the same way our deepest arts do. “To me, the meanest flower that blows can give thoughts that do often lie too deep for tears.”
Words do help, though, and for those who bother ... and with a little careful study ... bells peal and clouds part. Take the word "peace." (This second Sunday of Advent is Peace Sunday.) Peace = The absence of war? It can, and God knows it seems that would be enough for our world. But if you root around in the rich mines of root meanings, here’s what you unearth. “Whole, with nothing missing.”
So, if you have a piece of machinery that runs smoothly, for example, you could cite that as a mundane but 100% true example of the Hebrew concept of shalom, which means so much more than no more war. A family at peace is a family with a place for everyone. Love your job? You have peace on the job.
What about a soul at peace? Remember what the young girl said to the angel? “Let it be with me according to your word” (Luke 1:38). It doesn’t answer all perplexities. But for those who echo the same, the chaos within departs, and peace companies. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart … and he will straighten out your path” (Proverbs 3:5-6).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.