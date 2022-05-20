A recent magazine article cited "love without holiness and holiness without love" as the two biggest problems in religion. Interpretation: Since almost anything goes in the name of love and almost nothing goes in the name of holiness, you need both. Interested in more detail? Google antinomianism and legalism.
The Hebrew word translated holy (qadosh) is not a moral or ethical term. In the Hebrew Bible, the Sabbath and the tabernacle (and later, the temple) go by a descriptive form of qadosh, and it does seem a bit of a challenge to assign moral qualities to a day of the week or a building. One of the names for God, the Holy One, gets repeated over and over, especially in the book of Isaiah. "Holy, holy, holy is the LORD Almighty" (Isaiah 6:3). Holy = Separate, other. The Other One.
The evil spirits who first recognized Jesus for who he was, according to Mark's gospel, called him "the Holy One of God." And in the gospel, this special distinction explains how his words and actions produced such startling results. "He went around doing good and healing all who were oppressed by the devil, because God was with him" (Acts 10:38).
All the pieces of the New Testament agree that a presence known as Holy Spirit produces the same quality in those who open themselves up to an ongoing process and do their part, too. The label Christian, in fact, was something of a joke among those who poked fun at people who behaved a lot like Christ himself.
When those with little to no interest in religion still refer to God as the essence of compassion and kindness, it seems fair to assume that they may have in mind one who never lied or took a human life and got stuck with the label "a glutton and a drunkard" because of the company he kept. It also seems fair to posit that in Jesus, no distinction existed between holiness and love. They were one and the same.
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.