One of my most favorite books on the shelf, one that I turn to over and over again, is “Zen Guitar” (Philip Toshio Sudo). My brother and I have an ongoing laugh over the fact that one of the motion pictures we like the best (“Anatomy of a Murder”) he picked because he liked the cover. That’s how I picked this book.
“Zen Guitar” has inspirational quotes for those who like inspirational quotes. “If you’re going to sweep the floor, sweep it better than anybody in town … and don’t be jivin’” (Carlos Santana). It has music theory for those keen on music study. “If you hit a wrong note, then make (it) right by what you play afterwards” (Joe Pass). And it has wisdom, like the story of the student who came and lectured the master, and the master proceeded to fill the student’s tea cup to overflowing. “How can I teach you unless you first empty yourself?”
True confession: I feel a great deal of kinship to what I consider core precepts of Far Eastern philosophies. The connection between all things living and natural. The great enemy is the enemy within. Mysteries open to those who take the time to pay attention. Do one thing at a time, and do it as well as you can. You can find New Testament cross-references for all those, btw. No, I’m not a syncretist. Yes, I’m an Orthodox Protestant. But it is just plain silly to reject wisdom because of its label. “All truth is God’s truth.”
I love the legend of Jesus communing with monks in the Far East. But I could never be a disciple of the so-called three teachings.“The tao that can be named is not Tao” (Laozi). Tao = Way. And so, Son of God. Son of Man. Lord and Christ. Living and Eternal Tao? Jesus is either the great blunder, the great fabrication or the greatest of all truths. I believe the last one. “The Word became flesh and dwelt among us” (John 1:14).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.