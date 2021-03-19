Archeologists dig to uncover facts. In their own way, clinical therapists, physicists, reporters, spies and surgeons do, too. When all have completed their work, they leave the office with some hard evidence. Theology is the study of God. You see the problem. It is a question of scope. You need something more than an X-ray or a spadeful of dirt or a book-filled office?
Given such, you might think humility would come as standard equipment for the theologian, but you would be wrong. Here at last (some seem to think) is a place where anyone can rule with absolute impunity. Who’s going to check my work anyway? “I know that he lives, because he lives within my heart.” No answer key for that response, is there?
In contrast, one of the humblest trajectories in the history of theological inquiry is something called negative theology. It works like this: God is not this or that or the other, etc. When you have determined everything God is not, what remains is divine essence. A famous theologian (Barth) wrote that this “otherness” is God’s defining quality. Something you can never quite pigeonhole. Inscrutable.
Pontius Pilate, that great handwasher in New Testament faith, goes down as an infidel for looking someone square in the face and asking, “What is truth?” (John 18:38). But do you want to know something? If you do not struggle with questions like that, at least from time to time, are your eyes even open?
Consider the boggling dimensions of the cosmos, the depths of the oceans, the intricacies of a human being, the complexities of everyday life and see if you don’t come away wondering. How? When? Why? That may be the reason a poet penned these lovely lines ages ago: “Before the mountains were brought forth, or ever the earth and the world were made: thou art God from everlasting, and world without end” (Psalm 90:2).