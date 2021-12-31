On the cusp of a new year, here's a grab bag of questions, quotes and thoughts that may never morph into full columns.
Why do I keep opening bananas the wrong way, even though I know the correct way to open them?
"If Ziploc would contact anyone in the cereal industry, that would be great."
Do we take ourselves too seriously or not seriously enough? "What is man, that thou art mindful of him? and the son of man, that thou visitest him? For thou hast made him a little lower than the angels, and hast crowned him with glory and honour" (Psalm 8:4-5).
"There are no wrong notes. Some are just better than others" (Thelonius Monk).
Did you know that Jesus needed someone to change his diapers?
"Obedience is the organ of spiritual knowledge" (Dallas Willard). When you do what you know you should do, your whole world expands.
What kind of wedding did Mary and Joseph have? A small, private ceremony with a few families before the trip to Bethlehem?
Did Mary believe before Joseph?
"We are only what we are in the dark; all the rest is reputation. What God looks at is what we are in the dark" (Oswald Chambers).
"The light of creation is Messiah, the Spirit that hovered over the deep is Messiah" (Midrash Rabbah).
"Whether you believe you can or you can't, you're usually correct" (Jeff Cavaliere).
"Act like people with good sense and not like fools. These are evil times, so make every minute count. Don't be stupid. Instead, find out what the Lord wants you to do" (Ephesians 5:15-17).
If you could do only one specific thing for God at this moment, what would it be?
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.