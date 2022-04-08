Bible nerds tend to be word nerds, too. Word studies are fascinating. Take, for example, the concept that we refer to as time. The ancient Greeks had two words for time. The first word, chronos, means clock time, as in, "What time does church start this morning?" The second word, kairos, means quality time. "Redeem the time, for the days are evil" (Ephesians 5:16). That's kairos.
This second concept fills the pages of the Hebrew Bible. For Jewish people, time did not exist as a separate, distinct reality but was reflected and embodied by the fullness of all life. Not so much, "What is the best use of my time right now?" but rather, "What is the best use of my life right now?" (Ronnie Littlejohn).
The famous sentence "for everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven" (Ecclesiastes 3:1) uses two different terms to get at this same idea that you should savor and discern the times of life rather than attempt to manhandle and tabulate them. Jewish writers often marked time by the seasons, as when Naomi returned to Bethlehem with her daughter-in-law Ruth during the barley harvest. It was harvest time because the grain needed to be harvested.
For a Jewish person, the single most important moment in their history, the exodus, does not exist in an inaccessible catacomb in some distant past but abides as a pulsating, ongoing revelation that informs and shapes life. In this sense, remembering means just what it looks like it means: Something or someone re-membered, recreated during and for the present moment.
This was Jesus' approach to life, of course. The last meal he shared with friends before his enemies caught up with him, they all ate some bread and drank some wine. "Do this in remembrance of me." Not just a meal, mind you, but a living, breathing reality. For all times.
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.