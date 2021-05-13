It is one of the most gobsmacking stories in scripture. On divine orders, a prophet marries a woman involved in the world’s oldest profession. They have children with strange names like Unbeloved and Illegitimate Offspring. At some point, the prophet rescues his wayward spouse, pays off her debts, and the two reconcile (cf. Hosea 1-3).
Application? “The land commits great whoredom by forsaking the Lord” (1:2). To make its point, the book throws out a raft of metaphors: Trickster Jacob swindling brother Esau out of his future; all the complaining and shenanigans in the wilderness beyond Egypt; King Saul, brought in by popular demand, taken away in shame. “My people perish for lack of knowledge” (4:1). Is it only a history lesson, btw?
Even more stunning language piles up in chapter 11. “It was I who taught Ephraim to walk, I took them up in my arms; but they did not know that I healed them. I led them with cords of human kindness, with bands of love. I was to them like those who lift infants to their cheeks. I bent down to them and fed them." Who can fathom heart-sick divinity?
Bad theology tells you God cannot feel. Good theology tells you God feels more deeply than we do. Imagine a sunset or a beautiful tune that makes you swoon. Not to mention your heartbreaks and moment of wrath. Does your theology have room for a God who feels such, and more besides? “My compassion grows warm and tender.” Let them go their own way? Intervene? What to do? Like a mother’s love, fierce and tender, it is almost unbelievable. "Not too little love, but too much love" (C.S. Lewis).
You hear it in churches everywhere, but most do not believe in it, for the unrepentant, for the sin-sick, as well as for those sick of the sin that pulverizes those they bore and carried and loved. You know the answer, don't you? God is just dying to love you. “I will heal their disloyalty; I will love them freely" (14:4).