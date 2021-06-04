Last week was Trinity Sunday in Catholic and Protestant churches. With that in mind, I am going to write the following sentence for the sake of integrity, not so that I will receive all sorts of ugly responses. The New Testament gives no detailed description of the trinity. There, I’m glad that’s over.
But think about it. How could it? You might as well ask a monkey to rebuild a fuel-injected engine. What the New Testament does is list God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit together more than 100 times, including the account of Jesus’ baptism. History, in essence, is the tale of the messiness of living, so it should come as no surprise that the history of the doctrine of the trinity is a big mess. You can go research it yourself.
“Anyone who can worship a trinity and insist that his religion is monotheism can believe anything, just give him time to rationalize it. Forgive me for being blunt” (Robert Heinlein). There’s the nub of it. If Master Heinlein put this criticism to me right now, I would tell him that I love "Job: A Comedy of Justice," then I would remind him that the word “one” does not have to mean singular. “The three children played together as one.”
Lack of specificity in the New Testament is what makes it possible for Unitarians, Jehovah’s Witnesses and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to identify as Christians without subscribing to trinitarian thinking. The ugly side of the doctrine’s development is what makes tender hearts and iron-headed skeptics wonder about religion's efficacy.
“The love of God, the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you all” (2 Corinthians 13:13). This perhaps most famous reference to what some call trinity comes at the tail end of two letters, it seems important to note, and those letters were written begging believers to work together. To love each other.